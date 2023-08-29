WhatsApp Releases New Mac App With Group Calling

WhatsApp has released a new Mac app, adding group calling and several quality of life improvements.

WhatsApp released a new version of the app for Windows earlier this year, bringing improved calling and better performance. The company has now released the macOS version, bringing the same benefits to Mac users.

The company made the announcement in a blog post:

With the new WhatsApp app for Mac, you can now make group calls from your Mac for the first time, connecting with up to 8 people on video calls and up to 32 people on audio calls. Now you can join a group call after it’s started, see your call history and choose to receive incoming call notifications even when the app is closed. The app is redesigned to be familiar to Mac users, helping you get more done faster when using WhatsApp on a large screen. You can now share files by easily dragging and dropping into a chat, and can view more of your chat history.

Users can download the app from WhatsApp.com, and it will be in the App Store soon.