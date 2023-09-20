WhatsApp Releases An iPad Beta

WhatsApp has released an iPad beta, finally giving users one of the most requested features in the app’s history.

WhatsApp has never had a native iPad version, forcing users to either use the iPhone version or a third-party alternative. Neither is the most appealing option, but WhatsApp is finally on the verge of giving users an official version.

According to WABetaInfo, the company is testing a beta of the iPad vesion:

To set up WhatsApp on your iPad, you’ll need to have the beta iOS version of the app installed on your iPhone and iPad. Once this is done, you need to use WhatsApp on your iPhone and open WhatsApp Settings > Linked devices > “Link a device” in order to scan the QR code by using your iPad. After linking your iPad with your iPhone, you will be able to use WhatsApp on your iPad independently, without needing your phone to be connected to the Internet, which is a significant convenience for those who work on their tablets. The new companion mode also means that any messages sent or received on your iPad will be synced with your phone, regardless of whether it is an iOS or Android device: this way, you won’t miss out on any important messages while using your iPad when you turn off your mobile device. In addition, your messages and calls are still protected with end-to-end encryption when using the companion mode, so nobody can read your personal messages and listen to your private calls.

The announcement is welcome news for iPad users and will finally give iPad users what they’ve been asking for.