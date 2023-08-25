Advertise with Us
WhatsApp Now Supports Sending HD Videos

WhatsApp has made good on its promise, rolling out the ability to send HD videos shortly after it added the ability to send HD photos....
Written by Staff
Friday, August 25, 2023

    • WhatsApp has made good on its promise, rolling out the ability to send HD videos shortly after it added the ability to send HD photos.

    WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms, but it has traditionally lagged behind Apple’s iMessage when it comes to sending photos and videos. Until recently, WhatsApp only compressed photos and videos, not HD.

    In early June, news broke that WhatsApp was preparing to add support for sending HD photos, and the company promised that HD video sending would follow shortly after.

    WhatsApp has delivered, rolling out HD video sending. The feature is currently restricted to 720p, but that’s still a significant upgrade from the previous limitation of 480p.

