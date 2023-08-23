WhatsApp Now Supports Creating Groups Without a Group Name

WhatsApp has added a quality of life improvement, giving users the ability to create groups without having to add a group name.

Sometimes users just want to quickly create a group and start chatting, much like with traditional text messages. Unfortunately, WhatsApp has always required the extra step of labeling a group chat with a specific name.

In a post on Facebook, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users will no longer be required to name their groups.

Making it simpler to start WhatsApp groups by naming them based on who’s in the chat when you don’t feel like coming up with another name.

WhatsApp Groups – Credit Meta

The change is a welcome one, and hopefully one Signal will adopt as well well.