WhatsApp Launches Worldwide Proxy Support

WhatsApp is making it easier for users to stay connected despite disruptions, with worldwide proxy support.

WhatsApp is the most used messaging platform globally, and is used as a primary means of communication for many. Because of this, as well as its end-to-end encryption support, WhatsApp is often a prime target for governments and oppressive regimes.

“Our wish for 2023 is that these internet shutdowns never occur,” the company writes in a blog post. “Disruptions like we’ve seen in Iran for months on end deny people’s human rights and cut people off from receiving urgent help. Though in case these shutdowns continue, we hope this solution helps people wherever there is a need for secure and reliable communication.”

The company’s “solution” to ensure users can stay connected is the launch of worldwide support for proxy connections.

“Choosing a proxy enables you to connect to WhatsApp through servers set up by volunteers and organizations around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely,” the blog continues. “If you have the ability to help others connect, you can learn how to set up a proxy here.”

WhatsApp assures users that the service will still offer the same level of security and end-to-end encryption, even if users opt to connect via a proxy.

“Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides,” the company adds. “Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.”

Now, when connecting to WhatsApp directly is not possible, you can stay connected around the world through a server set up by volunteers and organizations dedicated to helping others communicate freely. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 5, 2023

The announcement is good news for privacy advocates, journalists, and anyone else who needs to communicate under difficult circumstances or government oppression.