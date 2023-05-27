WhatsApp Is Working on Streamlined Group Message Settings

WhatsApp is working on streamlining group message settings in an effort to improve the user experience.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new interface for group messaging settings, rolling it out in a new beta version.

WABetaInfo provided detailed info and screenshot in their report:

WhatsApp keeps working on improving the user interface of the Android app. After releasing a tweaked interface with the bottom navigation bar to some beta testers after installing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.6 updates, we discovered that WhatsApp is introducing another tweaked interface for a certain section of the app. In fact, after installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.11 update, some beta users may experiment with redesigned group settings:

WhatsApp Group Message Settings – Credit WABetaInfo

As you can see in this screenshot, the new interface is clearer and intuitive. Instead of opening an additional window every time an option is selected, it is possible to enable or disable it directly from this screen by toggling the switch, resulting in a time-saving. In addition, group administrators can decide whether to allow or disallow other participants to add people to the group with the new update.

The new group message settings will be a welcome improvement for users.