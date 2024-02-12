Advertise with Us
WhatsApp Is Adding Cross-Platform Chat Protection

WhatsApp users are getting a major privacy upgrade, with the app adding the ability to protect your chats across platforms...
Written by Staff
Monday, February 12, 2024

    • WhatsApp users are getting a major privacy upgrade, with the app adding the ability to protect your chats across platforms

    The mobile versions of WhatsApp provide the ability to protect chats for some time using a password or biometric security feature, but that protection does not extend to the desktop or web versions. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is finally addressing this shortcoming:

    When a chat is locked on the main device, it will automatically lock on all other linked devices for added privacy in a future update of the app. This synchronization of chat locks across devices ensures consistent protection of selected conversations from prying eyes, regardless of the device being used. It is important to note that a secret code will be needed to open the list of all locked chats from a linked device, ensuring an extra layer of security for their conversations across multiple devices.

    The revelation is good news for WhatsApp users and will improve the security and privacy of user chats.

