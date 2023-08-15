WhatsApp Is Adding AI-Generated Stickers

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will give users the ability to create and AI-generated stickers.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has begun testing the new feature with a limited number of users. In the new beta, users have a “Create” button that will then prompt the user to enter a description. The description will be used to generate a selection of stickers.

WABetaInfo describes the feature:

Al stickers are generated using a secure technology offered by Meta. You’re always in control over stickers generated by AI: in case you think a sticker is inappropriate or harmful, you can report it to Meta. In addition, it’s important to note that this feature is optional and those AI stickers are easily recognisable. This means that the recipient may understand when a sticker has been generated by the AI technology from Meta. In our opinion, this feature brings a couple of advantages to the user experience. By entering a description to generate AI stickers, users can create stickers that are highly personalized and relevant to their interests, experiences, or conversations. We think that this level of personalization can enhance the overall messaging experience and make conversations definitely more engaging. In addition, users don’t need to have advanced design skills or access to external tools as they can simply input a description to trigger the generation of stickers related to those terms.

The feature will likely be extremely popular and give users more ability to customize their responses.