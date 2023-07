WhatsApp is making it easier to quickly send a video message, much like users can send a quick voice message.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed the new feature in a FaceBook post:

New for WhatsApp — we’re adding the ability to instantly record and share a video message in your WhatsApp chats. It’s as easy as sending a quick voice message.

The feature is a nice addition for users that want to quickly, and visually, communicate with their friends.