WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Apps Experienced Outage

WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and Facebook apps experienced a significant outage Friday afternoon.

According to DownDetector, users began experiencing issues with Facebook’s services around 1:30 PM. Facebook didn’t elaborate as to the cause, but WhatsApp’s Twitter account indicated the issue had been resolved, at least for the WhatApp service.

WhatsApp service has been fully restored. If you still experiencing issues with WhatsApp please visit http://t.co/BcwCJTGbcO — WhatsApp Status (@wa_status) December 8, 2013

There has been no official statement from Facebook, although it can be assumed the issues have been resolved for its service as well.