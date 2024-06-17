Advertise with Us
WhatsApp Giving Users the Ability to Send High-Quality Media by Default

WhatsApp continues its quest to fully support high-quality media, with an upcoming version slated to give users the ability to send high-quality by default....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, June 17, 2024

    Despite its popularity as a messaging platform—being the de facto standard in much of the world—WhatsApp aggressively compressed images and videos for much of its life. In fact, the app only gained the ability to send HD images last year.

    According to Android Police’s Artem Russakovskii, WhatsApp is finally giving users the ability to send high-quality media by default, rather than having to select the option each time.

    The news comes at a time when Apple is finally adding support for RCS, the successor to SMS, which will finally allow iPhone and Android users to text each other high-quality media. WhatsApp making the option available as a default is a smart move.

