WhatsApp Gets Mission Impossible-Type Voice Notes

WhatsApp is getting Mission Impossible-style notes, giving users the option to send Voice notes that self-erase after playing.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing the new feature with some beta testers:

A new view once icon is available within the chat bar while recording a voice note with a lock. When you tap this icon, the voice note will be sent in view once mode, so the recipient cannot export, forward, save, and record it. After sending the voice note with the view once mode enabled, you won’t be able to listen to it and the recipient can no longer listen to the voice note after dismissing it. This mode effectively minimizes the chances of unauthorized access or later listening, providing a new layer of privacy for sensitive and confidential information.

The new feature is rolling out to both iOS and Android, but you’ll still need to provide your own Mission Impossible background music.