WhatsApp Exploring Selective Contact Sync for Multiple Accounts

WhatsApp is continuing its efforts to improve multi-account support, with the company reportedly investigating a way to selectively sync contacts.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a method to allow users with multiple accounts to select which contacts are synced with each account.

Per the outlet:

WhatsApp is exploring a new section that will allow users to manage the synchronization of their address book, scheduled for release in a future update. With this upcoming feature, users will be able to control how contacts are synced for each account independently. For example, users can choose to disable contact syncing for their second account if they prefer to keep it separate from their primary one. This is particularly useful for those who want to maintain distinct contact lists across different accounts, such as keeping work and personal contacts separate.

The revelation is welcome news for users that have multiple WhatsApp accounts and want to keep those accounts—and their contacts—as separate as possible.