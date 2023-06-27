WhatsApp Business Now Boasts 200 Million 200M MAUs

WhatsApp Business is growing at a rapid pace, topping 200 million monthly active users.

WhatsApp launched a business version of its messaging app in early 2018 as then-Facebook sough to monetize the app it had paid $19 billion to acquire. The service experience rapid growth, with the company saying it had already crossed 50 million MAUs by mid-2020.

According to TechCrunch, the company has quadrupled that number, hitting 200 million MAUs. The outlet also says WhatsApp is introducing a “paid feature that lets merchants automate the process of sending personalized messages to their customers. The company didn’t share the pricing details as WhatsApp said it will start testing the feature ‘soon.'”