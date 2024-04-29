WhatsApp Bug Is Interfering With People Sending Videos

Users are reporting issues sending videos via WhatsApp, in what appears to be a widespread bug impacting the messaging platform.

Users took to Reddit to complain about issue sending videos. User ‘EnderVamp’ posted a screenshot displaying a WhatsApp error message when trying to send a video:

Can’t send this video. Choose a different video and try again.

Another user, aston_vanilla, said the issue was impacting his personal WhatsApp account, but not his business account.

Same. Works fine through my WhatsApp for business app (on same phone) but standard version won’t send. Followed all the workarounds I found online (shy of downloading the beta version), cleared cache, forced stop, uninstalled and reinstalled and no joy. For now, I’m sending from WhatsApp business to my personal number and then resending the new version of the video from the “WhatsApp Video” folder.

As of the time of writing, there is no indication what is causing the problem or when it will be fixed.