WhatsApp Adds the Ability to Chat With Unknown Phone Numbers

WhatsApp has added a new feature that eases one of its biggest pain points: messaging individuals that aren’t in your contact list.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has recently rolled the feature out to users, with it already appearing in the latest version of both the Android and iOS app:

In the past few weeks, WhatsApp released a highly anticipated feature that allows users to initiate chats with unknown people by simply searching for their phone numbers. Users always experienced certain limitations when trying to initiate a chat with someone on WhatsApp without first saving their contact information, and they had to rely on third-party apps or the official click-to-chat APIs, which might be more complicated to use for some users. With this feature, WhatsApp is making it easier for users to start conversations without saving contacts to their address book, and it is available after installing the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android.

The new feature is sure to be a welcome improvement for most users.