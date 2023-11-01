Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

DigitalWorkplaceTrends

WeWork Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

WeWork is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy after warning in August that there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue....
WeWork Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy
Written by Staff
Wednesday, November 1, 2023

    • WeWork is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy after warning in August that there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue.

    According to Reuters, the company had $2.9 billion net long-term debt in June and more than $13 billion in long-term leases. The company has struggled as a result of the economy and rising interests rates.

    WeWork’s reversal comes after it was valued as high as $47 billion in 2019. Despite SoftBank sinking billions into the company and its efforts to go public, WeWork has never been able to deliver on its promise, or on a fundamentally sound business strategy.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |