WeWork Reportedly Preparing to File for Bankruptcy

WeWork is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy after warning in August that there was “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue.

According to Reuters, the company had $2.9 billion net long-term debt in June and more than $13 billion in long-term leases. The company has struggled as a result of the economy and rising interests rates.

WeWork’s reversal comes after it was valued as high as $47 billion in 2019. Despite SoftBank sinking billions into the company and its efforts to go public, WeWork has never been able to deliver on its promise, or on a fundamentally sound business strategy.