West Monroe: 77% of Companies Expect to Hire

West Monroe has conducted its quarterly survey of executives, and the results are good news for the job market.

According to West Monroe’s Quarterly Executive Poll—Q3 2021, a whopping 77% of executives plan on hiring additional people. In contrast, only 4% expect to lay off more people, while 19% expect little to no change.

Notably, this is a significant increase from the 60% that expected to hire more people in Q2, and the 49% in Q1.

Not surprisingly, the increased demand for workers is creating its own challenges, with 51% of executives citing a lack of people with the right skillset as the biggest challenge to hiring. The next biggest challenge was heightened competition from other employers, coming in at 16%.

Similarly, 49% of executives cite hiring and retaining a workforce as the biggest threat to their business in Q3. Cyber attacks came in second-place at 13%.

The survey is further evidence of how much the economy is rebounding, and showcases the increased challenges employers are facing.