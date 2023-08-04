Wendy’s Goes All-In On Oracle Cloud

Wendy’s has completed a transition to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, unifying the platform it uses for its HR and Finance operations.

According to Oracle, the second-largest hamburger chain has moved its “business-critical workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)” in an effort to “increase productivity, expand business insights, and improve the experience it delivers to its growing customer base.”

Wendy’s previously relied on a number of manual processes which were ill-suited to the chain’s global expansion, leading to various customer support issues.

“Our vision is to create fast, frictionless, and fun user experiences for our employees, franchisees, and front-line workers to help drive consistent, quick, and convenient customer experiences,” said Stephanie Shaw, vice president of enterprise technology, Wendy’s. “Aligning Finance and HR on Oracle Fusion Applications Suite has allowed us to simplify and automate business processes to help build a culture of innovation and inclusivity and enable employees to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time thinking about and engaging with our customers.”

Moving the company’s HR operations to Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) will similarly help the company streamline its HR processes.

“The quick-service restaurant industry is fiercely competitive, and employees and managers play a key role in elevating brands through fast and friendly customer service,” said Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle. “With Oracle Fusion Applications Suite, Wendy’s can automate processes and make faster, better-informed decisions to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Moving forward, Wendy’s has the technology foundation to embrace new services as it pursues its company vision.”

The announcement is a big win for Oracle and underscores the company’s long-standing claim that it offers the best-integrated cloud experience.