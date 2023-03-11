Wells Fargo Customers Are Missing Deposits

Wells Fargo customers are reporting missing deposits, with the bank investigating and promising a fix.

According to ThinkAdvisor, Wells Fargo is aware of the issue and put the following statement on its website:

“If you’re experiencing an issue with our online services, we apologize for the inconvenience. We’re working quickly to resolve it.”

In addition, the bank provided the following statement to ThinkAdvisor:

“Wells Fargo is aware that some customers’ direct deposit transactions are not showing on their accounts, however funds in accounts are accurate and available. We are working quickly on a resolution and apologize for the inconvenience. Customers’ accounts continue to be secure.”

While certainly inconvenient, it’s at least good to know customer accounts have not been compromised and the issue appears to be a minor technical one.