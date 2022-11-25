Wefox CEO ‘Disgusted’ by Tech Industry Layoffs

Wefox CEO Julian Teicke had harsh words for the tech industry and his fellow CEOs, saying he was “disgusted” by the number of layoffs occurring.

The tech industry has been laying off employees by the thousands, with Meta alone accounting for 11,000 and Amazon reportedly laying off 10,000. Despite layoffs now being a common occurrence in the industry, Teicke believes it’s a mistake that shows little regard for the people being laid off.

“These are people that have maybe quit other jobs to join your business,” Teicke said, according to CNBC. “These are people that have maybe moved to other places because of you. These are people that have maybe ended romantic relationships.”

The CEO expressed his belief that companies and their executives should do everything possible to protect their employees.

“I believe that CEOs have to do everything in their power to protect their employees,” he said. “I haven’t seen that in the tech industry. And I’m disgusted by that.”

“These are humans,” he added.