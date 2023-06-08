Wedbush: Apple Could Top $4 Trillion By End of 2025

Wedbush is particularly bullish on Apple, saying the company could be a $4 trillion company by the end of 2025.

Apple is coming off of its WWDC conference where the company unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air, the upcoming iOS 17, and the highly-anticipated Vision Pro AR/VR headset, which Apple has dubbed a “spatial computer.”

The company’s showing at WWDC has caught the attention of Wedbush, especially in the context of the Apple’s ability to leverage its ecosystem to boost the Vision Pro, with the firm calling it a “revolutionary product,” according to Business Insider.

“Apple playing chess while others play checkers. In FY24 the Cupertino stalwart is on pace to approach $100 billion in annual services revenue growing double digits which is a jaw dropping trajectory vs. the roughly $40 billion+ of services revenue that Apple was delivering only in FY20,” Wedbush said, according to Yahoo.