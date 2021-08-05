WeChat Restarts New User Registration

WeChat has restarted new user registration, roughly a week after it halted registrations to implement security upgrades.

WeChat is a popular messaging platform in China, as well as among Chinese individuals abroad. The company had paused registrations in order to implement security upgrades in an effort to meet regulations by the Chinese government.

According to Reuters, the company has now resumed registrations. The news is in line with its estimates for how long the upgrade would take, as the company was saying early August.