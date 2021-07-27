WeChat Halts New Subscriptions

Popular chat and social media app WeChat, known as Weixin in China, has announced it is suspending new subscriptions as it deploys a security upgrade.

WeChat is wildly popular in China, and among Chinese populations around the world. Owned by Tencent, the app was the target of the Trump administration over security concerns, before earning a reprieve under the Biden administration.

The company says the security upgrade is necessary to bring the app into compliance with local laws and regulations, and will prevent new subscriptions while in progress. The upgrade is expect to be finished in August.

“We are currently upgrading our security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations,” the company told Reuters.

“During this time, registration of new Weixin personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended. Registration services will be restored after the upgrade is complete, which is expected in early August,” it added.