WeChat and Kaspersky Software Banned From Canadian Government Devices

Canada has taken a major step in the interests of protecting government devices, banning WeChat and Kaspersky software....
WeChat and Kaspersky Software Banned From Canadian Government Devices
Written by Staff
Thursday, November 2, 2023

    Canada has taken a major step in the interests of protecting government devices, banning WeChat and Kaspersky software.

    Governments have grown increasingly suspicious of Chinese and Russian software, and Canada is no exception. According to Reuters, Ottawa has banned WeChat and Kaspersky software from government-owned mobile devices.

    “The decision to remove and block the WeChat and the Kaspersky applications was made to ensure that government of Canada networks and data remain secure and protected and are in line with the approach of our international partners,” a government statement said.

    While WeChat did not return Reuters’ request for comment, Kaspersky expressed its disappoint and took issue with the assertions.

    “As there has been no evidence or due process to otherwise justify these actions, they are highly unsupported and a response to the geopolitical climate rather than a comprehensive evaluation of the integrity of Kaspersky’s products and services,” the company told the outlet.

