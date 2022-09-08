Websites Are Shunning the Facebook Button Over Privacy

Once almost ubiquitous across the internet, websites are increasingly shunning the Facebook button over privacy concerns.

Facebook’s button used to appear on websites large and small, providing a fast and easy way for people to log in to a site using their Facebook credentials. As consumers have grown more concerned with protecting their privacy, social media login buttons are a growing casualty.

“We really just looked at how many people were choosing to use their social media identity to sign in, and that just has shifted over time,” Jen Felch, Dell’s chief digital and chief information officer, told CNBC. “One thing that we see across the industry is more and more security risks or account takeovers, whether that’s Instagram or Facebook or whatever it might be, and I just think we’re observing people making a decision to isolate that social media account versus having other connections to it.”

Dell isn’t alone in removing the Facebook button. Best Buy, Ford, Match, Nike, Patagonia, Pottery Barn, and Twitch have all removed the option from their websites.

The disappearing Facebook button is just the latest evidence that consumers are finally valuing their privacy and interested in taking greater control over it.