WebProNews Launches HiTechEdge, a Consumer Tech Website

We’re excited to announce the official launch of HiTechEdge, a site dedicated to consumer-oriented tech.

WebProNews has long been focused on enterprise technology. Whether it be cloud computing, big data, marketing, cybersecurity, or the ongoing digital transformation, WPN has been the source many professionals turn to for the most pertinent stories of the day.

With the launch of HTE, our goal is to bring that type of coverage to the consumer tech market. HTE will cover consumer-oriented news about Apple, Google, Microsoft, Linux, privacy, crypto, gadgets, and everything else.

HTE will also feature product reviews, as well as tutorials aimed at helping people expand their knowledge and choose the best gear for their needs. We’ll also work hard to break down the issues, trends and technology developments that impact our readers’ daily lives.

As we said, we’re thrilled about this new outlet and look forward to bringing our readers the best coverage of the consumer tech market.

Check out the all-new HiTechEdge.