We Finally Know When Amazon’s Second Prime Day Event Is

Details have emerged about Amazon’s rumored secondary Prime Day event, called Prime Early Access Sale.

Amazon has been rumored to be planning a second Prime Day event for months. The company reportedly sent out notices to retailers, asking them to submit promotional deals no later than September.

According to The Verge, Amazon has finally revealed details about the event, calling it Prime Early Access Sale. The Verge linked to an Amazon page, but the link is currently dead. It’s unclear if Amazon accidentally leaked the details early or if there are still changes to be made.

Before the page went down, there didn’t seem to be much different between the normal Amazon Prime Day and Prime Early Access Sale, other than the name. According to The Verge, the event will run from Tuesday, October 11th at 3AM ET / 12AM PT through Wednesday, October 12th.