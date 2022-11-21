Waymo Will Start Offering Free Rides to Some Passengers

In its next step toward full operation, Waymo is preparing to offer passengers free rides in San Francisco.

The Alphabet-owned driverless car company has been steadily working toward full, driverless operation. The company started offering rides to employees, along with some members of the public that were willing to sign NDAs.

According to Engadget, Waymo is taking the next step, having earned a Driverless Pilot permit to allow passengers to take driverless rides on a wider scope. The new permit allows the company to offer passengers driverless rides, although it still can’t charge for them.

The company still has to acquire a Driverless Deployment permit, which will allow it to charge for rides. In the meantime, however, select passengers will be able to try out the company’s driverless operations for free.