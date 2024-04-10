Waymo Will Start Charging For Its Robotaxi Service In LA

Waymo has begun notifying customers that it will begin charging for its robotaxi service in Los Angeles, starting today.

Reddit user hellojaeden posted a message in the Waymo subreddit two days ago:

Waymo sent out an email today stating that they would start charging for rides in LA in just 2 days – which, as much as I enjoy the free rides, will definitely make it easier to hail a ride. It’s almost impossible at times to get a car.

Waymo began operating in LA in early 2024, receiving rave reviews from early users.

“I was a little nervous,” passenger Sara Welch admitted, recounting her apprehension. “But right away, it feels very calm.

“It really navigates the road well,” added Welch. “It’s incredible.”