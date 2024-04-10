Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
AutoRevolution

Waymo Will Start Charging For Its Robotaxi Service In LA

Waymo has begun notifying customers that it will begin charging for its robotaxi service in Los Angeles, starting today....
Waymo Will Start Charging For Its Robotaxi Service In LA
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, April 10, 2024

    • Waymo has begun notifying customers that it will begin charging for its robotaxi service in Los Angeles, starting today.

    Reddit user hellojaeden posted a message in the Waymo subreddit two days ago:

    Waymo sent out an email today stating that they would start charging for rides in LA in just 2 days – which, as much as I enjoy the free rides, will definitely make it easier to hail a ride. It’s almost impossible at times to get a car.

    Waymo began operating in LA in early 2024, receiving rave reviews from early users.

    “I was a little nervous,” passenger Sara Welch admitted, recounting her apprehension. “But right away, it feels very calm.

    “It really navigates the road well,” added Welch. “It’s incredible.”

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |