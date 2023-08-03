Waymo Selects Austin, Texas for Its Next Expansion

Self-driving company Waymo says Austin, Texas will be the fourth city it deploys its robotaxis to.

Waymo is owned by Alphabet and is one of the leading self-driving companies. The company has been working to deploy its robotaxis, and currently operates in San Francisco, Metro Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

According to The Verge, Waymo has been testing its robotaxis in Austin since March, but will soon offer service in “a large portion of the city night and day,” including “the heart of downtown, Barton Hills, Riverside, East Austin, Hyde Park and more.”