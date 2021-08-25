Waymo Now Providing Autonomous Rides in San Francisco — With a Catch

Waymo is expanding its autonomous testing in San Francisco, accepting passengers, provided they’re willing to meet the terms.

Waymo has been working toward autonomous vehicles for years, and is one of the leaders in the field. The company has been allowing employees to ride in its vehicles, but is now allowing the general public to, according to The Verge.

Interested parties can apply via the Waymo One app and its “Trusted Tester” program. Individuals will have to sign an NDA, and they won’t be completely alone in the vehicle. A safety driver will be present to take over, should anything go wrong.

Even with its restrictions, Waymo’s new program is a significant step forward on the path toward fully autonomous driving.