Waymo Cars Keep People Up At Night By Honking

Waymo is wearing out its welcome in San Francisco, thanks to vehicles that are keeping people awake by honking through the night.

According to NBC Bay Area, Waymo cars occupy a parking lot near Harrison Street in between rides. The vehicles apparently engage in the most intense honking around 4:00 AM.

“We started out with a couple of honks here and there, and then as more and more cars started to arrive, the situation got worse,” Christopher Cherry, a resident of a nearby high-rise, told the outlet.

“It’s very distracting during the work day, but most importantly it wakes you up at four in the morning,” added Cherry.

NBC Bay Area says video shows the vehicles pulling into the lot and attempting to back into parking spaces, an action which trigger adjacent cars to honk their horn as a warning to drivers. Of course, the irony is that there are no drivers in the cars backing up.

“The cars are robotic and they’re honking at each other and there’s no one in the cars when it’s happening, and that’s absurd,” Cherry said.

Affected individuals have had trouble getting any kind of resolution. Obviously, there’s no driver to talk to, but individuals are also struggling to get in touch with the right person within the company.

“I think the most frustrating thing about this is that there is just nobody to talk to, and even at the corporate level, I am finding it difficult, not impossible,” Randol White told the outlet.

Waymo told NBC Bay Area that it is aware of the problem and is working on a fix.

“We are aware that in some scenarios our vehicles may briefly honk while navigating our parking lots,” a spokesperson told the outlet.

“We have identified the cause and are in the process of implementing a fix,” the spokesperson continued.