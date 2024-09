During the spacewalk (also known as an extravehicular activity, or EVA), Polaris Dawn crewmembers Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis will exit their fully depressurized Crew Dragon spacecraft in specially-designed SpaceX spacesuits. It will be the first-ever spacewalk by private astronauts. You can watch it live here when the time comes, courtesy of SpaceX.

