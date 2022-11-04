Warner Bros. Discovery Accelerating HBO Max/Discovery+ Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery is moving up its merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, crediting better-than-anticipated progress.

As covered by our sister site, HiTechEdge, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav has been working to merge the company’s HBO Max and Discovery+ in an effort to take on its larger rivals in the streaming space. Together, the two streaming services account for more than 90 million subscribers.

According to The Verge, efforts to merge the two services are going so well that the company is moving up its targeted completion date. Whereas the initial plan was to launch the combined service in the summer of next year, the new target is the spring of 2023.

As HiTechEdge noted, Zaslav’s goal is to have 130 million subscribers by 2025, so it certainly doesn’t hurt to get an early start.