Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
ElectricVehicleTrends

Want to Sell That New Cybertruck? Tesla May Charge You $50,000.

Cybertruck owners who want to sell their new vehicle may be in for a shock, with Tesla reserving the right to charge resellers $50,000....
Want to Sell That New Cybertruck? Tesla May Charge You $50,000.
Written by Staff
Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    • Cybertruck owners who want to sell their new vehicle may be in for a shock, with Tesla reserving the right to charge resellers $50,000.

    Spotted by Engadget, Tesla updated its purchase agreement to prohibit Cybertruck buyers from selling their new vehicles within the first year of ownership — at least without written consent from the automaker.

    If an owner ignores the provision, Tesla may “demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

    As the outlet points out, Tesla may also ban the individual from ever buying one of the company’s EVs.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |