Want to Sell That New Cybertruck? Tesla May Charge You $50,000.

Cybertruck owners who want to sell their new vehicle may be in for a shock, with Tesla reserving the right to charge resellers $50,000.

Spotted by Engadget, Tesla updated its purchase agreement to prohibit Cybertruck buyers from selling their new vehicles within the first year of ownership — at least without written consent from the automaker.

If an owner ignores the provision, Tesla may “demand liquidated damages from you in the amount of $50,000 or the value received as consideration for the sale or transfer, whichever is greater.”

As the outlet points out, Tesla may also ban the individual from ever buying one of the company’s EVs.