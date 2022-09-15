Walmart’s ‘Be Your Own Model’ Expands Virtual Fitting

Walmart is expanding its virtual fitting service, letting users upload their own photo in addition to using existing models.

Walmart purchased Zeekit in 2021 and used its tech to unveil virtual fitting rooms. Customers could choose from a selection of models to see how clothing items look would look. The company is now expanding the service to let customers upload their own photo, giving a more accurate representation of how the clothes will look on them.

Called Be Your Own Model, the service uses technology originally designed for topographic maps. This allows the software to accurately and realistically approximate how an item of clothing will look, right down to the shadows and fabric draping.

Credit: Walmart

Walmart is already delivering the new feature at scale, with some 270,000 items supported for a variety of brands, including Athletic Works, Avia, ELOQUII Elements, Free Assembly, Love & Sports, No Boundaries, Scoop, Sofia Jeans and Sofia Active by Sofia Vergara, Terra & Sky, Time & Tru, and The Pioneer Woman.

It’s also incredibly easy to use. If an item is enabled for virtual try-on, customers will see the “Try It On” button on the item page and have the option to view clothing on themselves (Be Your Own Model) or another model (Choose My Model). To use the Be Your Own Model feature, the customer will be prompted to take a picture of themselves within the Walmart iOS app. Once an image is saved, the customer will be able to view themselves as the model each time they use the virtual try-on experience.

Be Your Own Model is rolling out to the iOS Walmart app, but the company says an Android version will be available in the coming weeks.