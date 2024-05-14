Walmart Lays Off Hundreds, Cracks Down on Remote Work

Walmart has reportedly laid off hundred of corporate workers and is cracking down on remote work, asking remote staff to transfer to offices.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the retail giant’s workers in Atlanta, Dallas, and Toronto have been asked to move to the company’s larger hubs and corporate offices. The outlet’s sources report that employees will be allowed to continue working remotely to some degree, as long as the majority of their time is spent in the office.

The move comes just weeks after Walmart announced it was shutting down Walmart Health, citing “a lack of profitability that make the care business unsustainable for us at this time.”

With ongoing concerns about the economy, Walmart is clearly trying to cut costs and streamline operations. It’s unclear if the corporate jobs that were axed were supportive roles for Walmart Health, or if they were unrelated.