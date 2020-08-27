Walmart Joining Microsoft in Effort to Purchase TikTok

Walmart is getting in on the TikTok action, joining Microsoft’s bid to purchase the beleaguered social media platform.

TikTok has gone from one privacy and security scandal to the next, culminating in the Trump administration instituting a ban that will go into effect on September 15, unless a buyer can be found. Microsoft has emerged as a frontrunner, although Oracle has also expressed interest.

Now it appears that Walmart is joining Microsoft in its bid, seeing a unique e-commerce opportunity.

“The way TikTok has integrated e-commerce and advertising capabilities in other markets is a clear benefit to creators and users in those markets,” reads the company’s statement. “We believe a potential relationship with TikTok U.S. in partnership with Microsoft could add this key functionality and provide Walmart with an important way for us to reach and serve omnichannel customers as well as grow our third-party marketplace and advertising businesses. We are confident that a Walmart and Microsoft partnership would meet both the expectations of U.S. TikTok users while satisfying the concerns of U.S. government regulators.”

It will be interesting to see what Microsoft and Walmart can make of TikTok, should a sale be successful.