Walmart Bucks Economy, Raises Wages

Walmart has announced a major initiative aimed to invest in its workers, including raising wages across the company.

Companies in various industries have been laying off workers left and right, but Walmart is going in the exact opposite direction, paying the workers it has even more. Instead of ranging from $12.00 to $18.00 per hour, the new pay scale will range from $14.00 to $19.00 per hour.

“First, starting next month, we’ll begin investing in higher wages for associates,” writes John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart US. “This includes a mixture of associates’ regular annual increases and targeted investments in starting rates for thousands of stores, to ensure we have attractive pay in the markets we operate. We expect these raises will bring our U.S. average hourly wage to more than $17.50. They’ll be reflected in March 2 paychecks.”

In addition to raising wages, the company is also adding higher-paid positions in its Auto Care Centers (ACC).

“Second, we’re continuing to invest in associates who run our Auto Care Centers (ACC),” Furner continues. “Last fall we created a higher-paying ACC coach role. Now we’re introducing a higher-paying ACC team lead position and elevating the ACC tech position to a higher pay-band that reflects the special skills needed for the role and its importance to our business.”

The company is also adding additional college degrees and certificates to its Live Better U (LBU) program, and the company will pay 100% of tuition and fees.

Finally, the company is also expanding its Associate-Driver Program, which pays supply chain associates to earn their commercial driver’s licenses. Once they become a Walmart truck driver, associates can earn up to $100,000 in their first year.

It’s refreshing to see a company investing more in their employees, including paying them more, rather than laying them off.