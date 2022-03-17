Vultr Now Using AMD EPYC Over Intel As Default Option

Cloud provider Vultr has begun offering AMD virtual machines (VMs), a significant departure from its past.

Vultr previously only offered Intel VMs, but the company has begun deploying AMD EPYC, thanks to the performance the platform offers. In fact, AMD’s platform is now the one Vultr will recommend as its default option.

“This is the first time we’ve offered AMD processor-powered virtual machines, and given their exceptional performance, these VMs are now our default, and recommended option for most users,” reads the company’s statement.

“AMD has pushed the performance and technology capabilities of the EPYC family of processors over the last few years. 3rd generation EPYC processors, which power our new VMs, continue that trajectory, providing up to 64 cores in a single CPU. The particular 3rd Gen EPYC processors that underpin our new VMs are powered by AMD’s Zen 3 microarchitecture, which delivers fantastic performance per core along with a maximum frequency of 3.675GHz.”

For customers that still want Intel, Vultr will continue to support them. Nonetheless, the switch to AMD as its default option is certainly a big win for AMD.