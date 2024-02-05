VS Code Is Broken On Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Microsoft’s latest VS Code update has broken the application on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, leaving many in a bind and looking for solutions since there was no warning of a potential issue.

VS Code is a popular development tool on Linux, macOS, and Windows. Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is past its default support period but is still supported via Canonical’s extended support options. According to OMG! Ubuntu, the issue is caused by VS Code 1.86 making glibc 2.28 a requirement. Ubuntu 18.04, however, still has glibc 2.27.

Given Ubuntu 18.04’s age, it’s unlikely it will receive an update to glibc, leaving developers to find other solutions. One potential option is to use the Flatpak version since Flatpaks are self-contained apps that have all the necessary dependencies packaged with the app, rather than relying on the system’s dependencies. Another option is to use the open source VSCodium, which is VS Code with Microsoft’s telemetry stripped out.

Even if developers can find a solution, as one developer quoted by OMG! Ubuntu points out, the entire situation was poorly handled:

An update like this, which is “major” IMHO, should have a security mechanism involved. It could have checked the libc versions and refused the update. Now, many people are screwed in the middle of their work. A lot of room for improvement here…

Companies and developers should take note of Microsoft’s abysmal handling of this update and provide users fair warning when there is a major change that can/will break their app on existing systems.