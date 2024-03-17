VOX Media’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Schiller, Discusses Future of Media at CES 2024

In a captivating conversation at CES 2024’s C-Space Studio, James Kotecki welcomed Geoff Schiller, Chief Revenue Officer of VOX Media, shedding light on the company’s diverse portfolio and its vision for the future of media. VOX Media, known for its digital-first approach and a plethora of brands under its umbrella, including vox.com, New York Magazine, and The Verge, stands at the forefront of digital journalism.

Schiller elucidated VOX Media’s ethos, emphasizing its commitment to igniting culture and inspiring action through its 18 brands, each catering to unique audiences. He remarked, “Our Brands are all bound by their ability to ignite culture and inspire action. We’re not just reporting on trends; we’re shaping them.”

Delving deeper into the essence of VOX Media’s content strategy, Schiller highlighted the company’s focus on creating culture rather than merely amplifying it. He said, “We spot trends in the wild and bring them to the masses. Whether it’s coining a term like ‘foodie’ or influencing popular TV shows, our goal is to shape conversations.”

The conversation pivoted to the burgeoning realm of podcasting, where VOX Media has made significant strides in recent years. Schiller emphasized the company’s commitment to diversifying its content offerings: “We’re growing our podcast network by signing new talent like Esther Perel and Brené Brown. Podcasting offers a unique platform for us to engage audiences in meaningful conversations.”

Addressing the role of AI in content creation, Schiller emphasized VOX Media’s cautious approach, prioritizing machine learning over generative AI to enhance user experiences while preserving journalistic integrity. He stated, “We believe in leveraging AI to improve user experiences but are mindful of the ethical implications. Human talent remains essential in driving meaningful content creation.”

Looking ahead to the future of media, Schiller offered insights into the evolving landscape of connectivity and personal interaction. He envisioned a future where digital experiences mirror real-life interactions, fostering deeper connections among individuals. “With emerging technologies like holographic communication, we’re entering an era where digital experiences feel as authentic as face-to-face interactions,” he remarked.

As CES 2024 continues to unveil groundbreaking innovations, VOX Media remains at the forefront of media evolution, poised to navigate the ever-changing landscape with innovation and foresight.

In the dynamic realm of media, VOX Media’s commitment to authenticity, innovation, and audience engagement continues to shape the conversation, offering a glimpse into the future of journalism in the digital age.