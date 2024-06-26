Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT With Many Of Its Models

Volkswagen has been integrating OpenAI’s ChatGPT into many of its models, making the chatbot available alongside its own IDA voice assistant.

According to the German automaker, ChatGPT is available in all new vehicles in the electric ID line, as well as the Golf, Passat, and Tiguan. The integration gives customers the ability to interact with their vehicle using natural language expressions, as well as have search results read aloud.

The new abilities build on what was already possible, such as controlling climate control, infotainment, and navigation systems using voice commands, as well as get info on various optics. ChatGPT adds such things as getting the results of recent sporting events, providing information on tourist attractions, and more.

“Volkswagen has a long tradition of democratising technologies,” said Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. “As a volume manufacturer, we make these technologies accessible to large numbers of people. By seamlessly integrating ChatGPT into the backend of our voice assistant, we are now offering drivers the opportunity to use this artificial intelligence on a daily basis, thus underlining how innovative our products are.”

The company says users can take advantage of ChatGPT without the need to sign up for a new account. As long as they have an existing VW Connect/VW Connect Plus account, they can simply tap into the new abilities by saying “Hello IDA” or using the dedicated button on the steering wheel. Whenever a question is outside IDA’s ability to answer, it will be anonymously sent to ChatGPT, with the answer returned via IDA.

Volkswagen emphasizes that “st no point does ChatGPT gain access to vehicle data. Questions and answers are deleted immediately in order to ensure optimal data protection.”