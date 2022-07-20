Volkswagen and STMicro Partner to Design New Automotive Semiconductors

Volkwagen and STMicro are working together to design new semiconductors for automobiles in a bid to ease the chip shortage.

Automakers have been struggling to keep up with demand as semiconductors are in short supply. The problem has been exacerbated by the increasing complexity of vehicles, especially with the transition to electric vehicles (EVs). According to International Business Times, Volkswagen and STMicro are designing new chips that will be manufactured by TSMC.

“With the planned direct cooperation with ST and TSMC, we are actively shaping our entire semiconductor supply chain,” said Murat Aksel, Volkswagen’s purchasing head.

“We’re ensuring the production of the exact chips we need for our cars and securing the supply of critical microchips for years to come.”

Interestingly, the new partnership will not impact Volkwagen’s Cariad software unit, which has an existing deal with Qualcomm.