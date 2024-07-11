Voice Message Transcripts Coming to WhatsApp

Voice message transcripts are finally coming to WhatsApp, with the feature already being beta tested in a number of regions.

According to WABetaInfo, some beta tests already have access to the new features, giving them the ability to transcribe messages in various languages, including English, Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian.

Best of all, WhatsApp has deployed the feature in a way that helps preserve privacy, according to the outlet:

In fact, these voice transcripts are generated on-device, so nobody else can hear your voice notes or read the transcripts. Those users can now choose to download one from the available language data packages, including English, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Russian, and Hindi, with the potential for more languages to be supported in the future. Since WhatsApp offers data packages for these 5 languages, it suggests that this feature may currently be available only to a limited number of users in some countries where the respective languages are widely spoken or supported.

WhatsApp Voice Transcripts – Credit WABetaInfo

As the outlet points out, the feature should be a boon for users who prefer to quickly skim through or read a message rather than listen to it in its entirety:

This feature also offers convenience to users who receive lengthy voice notes, as it allows them to quickly read the transcriptions instead of having to listen to the entire audio message, enabling them to understand the content more efficiently. It is worth noting that transcriptions provide a quick reference even through searching the voice note later, enabling users to find and review the content of voice notes without having to replay the audio.

Some users may be able to access the new feature by installing the beta version via the Play Store. Otherwise, the feature should be rolling out to users in the coming weeks.