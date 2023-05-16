Vodafone Planning to Cut 11,000 Jobs in the Coming Years

Vodafone is planning to cut 11,000 jobs over the next three years as part of a broader plan to improve the company’s performance.

In its Full Year 2023 results, Vodafone Group CEO Margherita Della Valle acknowledged that the company’s performance was not good enough:

“Today I am announcing my plans for Vodafone,” Della Valle said. “Our performance has not been good enough. To consistently deliver, Vodafone must change.”

As part of that change, the company will cut some 11,000 jobs at the company headquarters, as well as in local markets. The cuts were framed as part of the company’s three priorities: Customers, Simplicity, and Growth.

Simplicity: 11,000 role reductions planned over three years, with both HQ and local markets simplification

“My priorities are customers, simplicity and growth,” Della Valle continued. “We will simplify our organisation, cutting out complexity to regain our competitiveness. We will reallocate resources to deliver the quality service our customers expect and drive further growth from the unique position of Vodafone Business.”