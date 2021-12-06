Vodafone Idea Looks to Avoid Ericsson/Nokia 5G Duopoly

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is looking for a third-party provider of 5G equipment in an effort to avoid an Ericsson/Nokia duopoly.

Ericsson and Nokia are the two main 5G equipment manufacturers in the world. Huawei was once in the top three, but global sanctions have crippled the company’s ability to compete.

Despite there being two companies to choose from, Indian telecom company Vi is eager to avoid a duopoly, and is looking to source 5G equipment from a third company, according to TelecomTalk. The company is looking at both local and international vendors.

Despite its desire to avoid a duopoly, it’s unlikely Huawei or ZTE will be able to take advantage of the situation. The Indian government has been among those excluding Huawei from its 5G network rollout.