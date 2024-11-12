VMware Workstation and VMware Fusion Are Free for All

VMware has announced that VMware Workstation and Fusion are now free for all users, including commercial, education, and personal users.

Broadcom and VMware announced the change in a blog post.

We’re thrilled to announce a significant change that reflects our commitment to making VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation more accessible than ever. Starting November 11, 2024, these powerful desktop hypervisor products will be available for free to everyone—commercial, educational, and personal users alike.

The company says Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro will be discontinued as part of the change.

Effective immediately, both VMware Fusion and VMware Workstation will transition away from the paid subscription model, meaning you can now utilize these tools without any cost. The paid versions of these offerings – Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro – are no longer available for purchase. If you’re currently under a commercial contract, you can rest easy knowing that your agreement will remain in effect until the end of your term. You will continue to receive the full level of service and enterprise-grade support as per your contract. Our commitment to maintaining high standards of support remains unchanged throughout your contract duration.

The company says existing customers can continue to take advantage of their paid support agreements, although only for the duration of the existing contract.

The free version will include all the features you’ve come to rely on from the paid version. You’ll have the tools necessary to successfully complete your projects without compromise. For our customers with active support agreements, you will still have access to support through our standard channels—whether via our support portal or by contacting our support team directly. Once your current contract concludes, you can continue using the product. However, please note that support ticketing for troubleshooting will no longer be available. All users will have access to a wealth of online resources, including documentation, user guides, and community forums, to assist you in making the most of your desktop hypervisor experience.

The company says it is eager to see how this change impacts customers.

This transition opens up exciting possibilities for collaboration, feedback, and growth within our user community. We’re eager to see how our products will empower both new and existing customers. Thank you for being part of our journey, and stay tuned for more updates as we continue to evolve to better meet your needs!

Ultimately, it’s unclear exactly why the company decided to make two of its leading products free. VMware products are some of the leading virtualization products on the market. Since Broadcom acquired VMware, however, the company has been hiking prices, leading to customers abandoning the platform. AT&T sued the Broadcom, alleging breach of contract after Broadcom tried raising prices by 1,050%.

Only time will tell if Broadcom is making Workstation and Fusion free to regain goodwill, or if the company has lost so many customers that it is doing something drastic in an attempt to regain them.