VMware Wants to ‘Empower Today’s Anywhere Workforce’

VMware has launched VMware Anywhere Workspace in an effort to help companies and employees thrive in a remote work environment.

VMware’s virtualization platform already powers some of the biggest names in tech, and now the company is turning its expertise toward helping companies succeed with their remote workforce.

“Work is what you do, not where you do it. As businesses reimagine where and how teams collaborate and innovate, they must do more than transform. They must reform their mindset to create a digital-first culture that puts employee experience first,” said Sanjay Poonen, chief operating officer, customer operations, VMware. “We developed VMware Anywhere Workspace with this new way of working in mind. It will play an important role in creating stronger, more focused, and more resilient businesses.”

VMware Anywhere Workspace is designed to provide robust security and make it easier for IT to support remote employees. To achieve this, the platform combines three solutions in one: VMware Workspace One, VMware Carbon Black Cloud and VMware SASE.

Together the three solutions provide unified endpoint management, desktop and app virtualization, cloud-native endpoint and workload protection, cloud-delivered security functions, and a host of employee productivity, experience and security solutions.

“A truly hybrid workforce is one that is enabled to work in any location, across any network and device, and with no trade-offs when it comes to employee productivity. However, delivering against this ideal has proven challenging for businesses that often rely on a complex set of legacy security practices and technologies,” said Adam Holtby, Principal Analyst, Omdia. “New security, management, and employee productivity solutions and practices are needed if businesses are to optimally enable and secure a more hybrid, anywhere workforce. This value proposition is at the core of VMware’s new solution, and it is one that has great potential to help the vendor become an important partner for businesses looking to embrace the Future of Work.”

VMware Anywhere Workspace is available today.